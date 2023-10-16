Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after purchasing an additional 436,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,725,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,484,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.32. 16,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.11 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.80.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

