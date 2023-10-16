Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 158 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.61. 1,199,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,606,850. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

