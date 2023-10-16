Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 881 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $569.44. 203,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.45 and its 200-day moving average is $530.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

