Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 73,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 46,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 753,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,492. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

