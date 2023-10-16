Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $553.16. 552,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,153,921. The company has a market cap of $251.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.88 and a 200 day moving average of $467.92.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

