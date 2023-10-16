Satovsky Asset Management LLC Buys 677 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.