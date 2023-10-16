Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SCHC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 314,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

