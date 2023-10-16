Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 8th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,676. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

