Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SHAK stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

