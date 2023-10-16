Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 3.9%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.45. 1,412,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,842,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 37.53%. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.