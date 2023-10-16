Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Declines By 13.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Astrotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Astrotech stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.53. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.59. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

