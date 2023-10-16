Short Interest in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Increases By 25.2%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 793,500 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 759,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 63.1% during the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 316,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 4,173,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,424. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

