Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Increases By 31.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.