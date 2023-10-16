Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Increases By 31.7%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $12.32.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
