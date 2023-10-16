Short Interest in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expands By 32.0%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 4,001 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton purchased 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 51,150 shares of company stock valued at $204,998 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,290 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

