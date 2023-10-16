Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreases By 9.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 145,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,050. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $239,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in CF Industries by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in CF Industries by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.