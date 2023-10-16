Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Drops By 8.7%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGEGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LRGE traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

