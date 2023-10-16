Short Interest in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Increases By 31.9%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 10,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.5 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 84,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 141.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.