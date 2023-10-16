Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Decreases By 8.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

