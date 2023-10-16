Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Decreases By 8.7%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of EBCOY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Ebara has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $26.66.
Ebara Company Profile
