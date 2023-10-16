Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 12.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 417.4 days.
Experian Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXPGF traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.
About Experian
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.