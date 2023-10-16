Short Interest in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Declines By 8.6%

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 8,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 927,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,936,807.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,803 shares of company stock valued at $112,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

FFIN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,504. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.30 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

