Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 32.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,558,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 64,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,506.5 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

IITSF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.