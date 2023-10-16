Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Rises By 32.6%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,558,400 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 64,506,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,506.5 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
IITSF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $2.91.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.