Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expands By 31.3%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JXN traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $40.30. 126,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,543. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,480,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,374,000 after acquiring an additional 231,800 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,186,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,157,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,525,000 after buying an additional 52,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,517,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after buying an additional 695,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

