Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $81.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

