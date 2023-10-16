Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.04 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $163.04 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,969.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00227938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.86 or 0.00816706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.80 or 0.00541725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00054394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00137093 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,425,165,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,402,210,407 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.