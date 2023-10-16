Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Up 7.1%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.02. 430,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 796,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.35.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 352.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.