SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,054,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,524,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

