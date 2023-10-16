Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

TSLA traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.02. 57,310,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,383,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $803.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.