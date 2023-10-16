Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $97.55. 473,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,343. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.60 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.