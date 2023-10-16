Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,537,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,730. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

