Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.38. 121,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

