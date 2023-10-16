Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,709. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

