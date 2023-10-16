Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,391. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1336 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

