Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $652,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537,257. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

