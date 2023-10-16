Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $734,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.98. 1,585,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,513,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

