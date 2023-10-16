Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.46. The stock had a trading volume of 264,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.43 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.