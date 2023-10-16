Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 907 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.84. 690,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $65.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.