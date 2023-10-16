Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,536 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,202,000 after acquiring an additional 835,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.96. 821,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

