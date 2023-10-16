Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 740,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,950,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

