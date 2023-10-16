Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $235.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,254. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $167.13 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

