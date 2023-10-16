Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,299 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.81. 165,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

