Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,028 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $75.57. 619,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

