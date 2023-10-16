SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,720. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

