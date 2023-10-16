SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.68

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 32828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research note on Thursday.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSK

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

(Get Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.