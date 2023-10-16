SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,323 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $77,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 167,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $551,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $61.08. 169,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.