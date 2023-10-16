SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $72.62. 26,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

