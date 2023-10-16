SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $26,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,605,000 after buying an additional 552,113 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,749,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.94. 176,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.52. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.05 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.