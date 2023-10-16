Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Buys £10,024.42 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Buggie bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,024.42 ($12,269.79).

Spirent Communications Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 94.95 ($1.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 294 ($3.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.68. The firm has a market cap of £549.43 million, a P/E ratio of 949.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Spirent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.94) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222 ($2.72).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

