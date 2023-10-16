Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 1.12. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STGW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 469,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 102,360 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stagwell by 24.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 7.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

