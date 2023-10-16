Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $96.89 million and $10.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02525423 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $9,659,670.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

