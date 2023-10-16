Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $109.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

STLD opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

